Police detain leaders of the Nash Krai party, who demanded $ 2.5 million for inclusion in the election list

Law enforcement officers exposed the leaders of the Nash Krai party, who demanded $ 2.5 million for inclusion in the election list.

This was reported to Babel by law enforcement sources.

The Attorney Generalʼs Office provided details of the detention. The leaders of the party and one of the cells decided to sell the alleged "passable" place in their list. They valued their services at $ 2.5 million. To do this, they developed a special plan for promotion by political ladder: joining the party, the position of head of the district branch. Later, for a reward, they even hired a man to advise the head of Kyivvodokanal — for a successful start to his political career.

The funds were to be transferred to the attackers according to a schedule drawn up by the party chairman. The amount of the first tranche was $ 50 thousand. Militiamen detained malefactors on hot — during transfer of the first part.