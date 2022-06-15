The Armed Forces of Ukraine control the Sievierodonetsk industrial zone. Land routes to the city are still available

The Ukrainian military controls the Sievierodonetsk industrial zone.

Oleksandr Stryuk, the head of the Sievierodonetsk city military-civil administration, said that the land connection with the city still exists.

"The Russians are trying to storm the city from several directions. The Ukrainian military controls the industrial zone and from time to time takes measures to drive the enemy out of the city center. The Russians are paving the way with the corpses of their own soldiers. Logistics have become more difficult due to the blasting of bridges, but the ways of connecting with Sievierodonetsk still remain,” he said.