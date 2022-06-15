The Armed Forces of Ukraine control the Sievierodonetsk industrial zone. Land routes to the city are still available

The Ukrainian military controls the Sievierodonetsk industrial zone.
Oleksandr Stryuk, the head of the Sievierodonetsk city military-civil administration, said that the land connection with the city still exists.
"The Russians are trying to storm the city from several directions. The Ukrainian military controls the industrial zone and from time to time takes measures to drive the enemy out of the city center. The Russians are paving the way with the corpses of their own soldiers. Logistics have become more difficult due to the blasting of bridges, but the ways of connecting with Sievierodonetsk still remain,” he said.
Stryuk added that the situation in Sievierodonetsk is difficult and tense, as Russian troops are constantly shelling the entire city. At the beginning of the street fighting about 10 thousand civilians remained in the city, how many civilians there are now is difficult to count.
- It is now known that the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk has become a shelter for civilians and the military. The latest information about the civilians in the warehouses of the plant is of June 3. At that time there were 560 people, some of them were evacuated later.