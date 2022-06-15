Foreign Policy: Ukraine wants to agree with the United States on gas supplies under lend-lease program

Ukraine offers the United States to conclude an agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas through a lend-lease program.

This was reported by Foreign Policy.

The newspaper writes that the head of Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko last week visited the United States, where he met with representatives of the Administration of President Joe Biden. During the meetings, he said that Ukraine needs $8 billion to purchase 6 billion cubic meters of gas before the winter. It can be delivered to Europe in a liquified state.

Ukraine offered to settle with the United States after increasing domestic gas production. "They were surprised to hear this idea, but they accepted it well," Vitrenko was quoted as saying.

In addition, the Ukrainian side offers the United States and other Western countries a number of possible solutions to ensure supplies for the coming winter and increase domestic production. These include providing international financing for the purchase of natural gas from major exporters in the Middle East and North Africa and developing alternative supply routes.