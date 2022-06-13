Naftogaz agrees to supply liquefied natural gas and green hydrogen from Canada to Ukraine

Naftogaz Ukraine and Symbio Infrastructure have signed an agreement to purchase liquefied natural gas and green liquid hydrogen from Canada.

This was reported by the press service of Naftogaz.

Symbio Infrastructure projects are scheduled to start in 2027. The energy resources will be delivered to the import terminal in the transit country of Europe, which will be agreed upon by the parties.

Jim Ilyich, the founder and head of Symbio Infrastructure, said that Symbio would provide Ukraine with competitive energy through innovative infrastructure that uses renewable energy sources. This will significantly reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.