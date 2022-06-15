Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Kyiv IT company that served “governments” of “D/LPR”

The Security Service of Ukraine has blocked the activities of a Kyiv-based IT company that supplied software for collecting utility bills to the “governments” of Russia-supported “Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic” and “Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic”.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

The company worked for the occupation administrations and developed software for the seized enterprises, gas and water supply institutions. The illegal business was organized by the head of the company, which entered into contracts with the occupiers for the maintenance of their computer systems. More than 10 employees were involved in the software development.

With the help of software, the "budget" of Russian-backed entities received more than 10 million in hryvnia equivalent.