The Ingenuity helicopter made another flight to Mars

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration conducted the 29th Ingenuity helicopter flight to Mars.
This was reported by NASA.
The helicopter flight lasted 66.6 seconds, Ingenuity covered 179 meters at a speed of 5.5 m/s. During such flights, the helicopter checks the most effective routes and detects rocks for careful study.
- The Ingenuity Martian helicopter took to the Martian sky 29 times, far exceeding expectations and giving scientists a new vantage point on the Red Planet. It was assumed that he would be able to ascend to heaven only 5 times.
- On April 5, 2021, the American rover Perseverance successfully landed an Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of the Red Planet, which was anchored under the rover.
- On July 6, 2021, the Martian helicopter Ingenuitu made its longest flight over Mars.
- On May 17, 2022, the rover Perseverance began its main mission to explore the crater Lake in search of signs of life on Mars.