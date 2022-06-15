News

The Ingenuity helicopter made another flight to Mars

Anna Kholodnova
The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration conducted the 29th Ingenuity helicopter flight to Mars.

This was reported by NASA.

The helicopter flight lasted 66.6 seconds, Ingenuity covered 179 meters at a speed of 5.5 m/s. During such flights, the helicopter checks the most effective routes and detects rocks for careful study.