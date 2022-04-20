The Perseverance rover reached the delta of the ancient river of the Red Planet — the main target of its mission

The NASA Perseverance rover arrived at the dried-up ancient delta of the Red Planet river at the bottom of the 45 km wide Jezero Crater. The device arrived at the place of its main work, where it will look for traces of life.

This was announced by NASA on its website and on Twitter.

NASA has stated that the delta will be a "real geological feast" for Perseverance. Scientists hope to find fossilized traces of Martian life here. The most promising breeds will be stored in a special container, which is planned to be delivered to Earth at the end of this decade.