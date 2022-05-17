The Perseverance rover begins its main mission on the Red Planet

The Perseverance rover begins its mission to explore Lake Crater in search of signs of life on Mars.

This was reported by the BBC.

On Tuesday, he will start climbing the delta in the crater Lake, where he landed. He will stop from time to time to inspect the rocks, which are believed to have preserved evidence of life on the planet. Going back, Perseverance will collect rock samples. They will be sent to Earth in the 2030s for a detailed inspection.

“The delta in Jezero Crater is the main astrobiology target of Perseverance. These are the rocks that we think likely have the highest potential for containing signs of ancient life and can also tell us about the climate of Mars and how this has evolved over time," said Deputy Chief of Mission Dr Katie Stack Morgan.

The lake is a crater on the planet Mars. Once filled with water, this crater has a funnel-shaped delta with deposits rich in clay. In view of this, scientists suggest that life may have existed here. One of the goals of NASAʼs mission to Mars is to study the layers of these deposits.