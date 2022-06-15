Bloomberg: Russia has used most of its military potential, Putin may declare general mobilization

Russia used most of its military potential during the first 100 days of the invasion of Ukraine. Because of this, she will have to slow down the offensive in a few months.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

According to European officials familiar with the situation, Russia is trying to find manpower and weapons, including old tanks in the Far East. The Kremlin may also declare mass mobilization to continue the fight, although Vladimir Putin does not want to do so yet, as it would mean a public declaration of war.

At the same time, journalists note that problems in Russia may not arise soon enough to help Ukraineʼs defense forces in the east. The daily losses of the Ukrainian military amount to 100 people and Ukrainian defenders are forced to slowly cede territory around the cities of Sieveirodonetsk and Lysychansk.

If Russia captures these cities, especially Lysychansk, which is now under Ukrainian control, it will effectively capture the entire Luhansk region and achieve one of the goals Putin set at the start of the war.

But Bloomberg sources note that Russiaʼs progress remains slow.

"Russia probably needs at least another 2-3 months to take big towns in Donbas, such as Slovyansk and Kramatorsk. That’s when Russia will reach its capacity and will push for a deal on that basis," said Indrek Kannik, director of the Estonian International Center for Defense and Security.

The Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, stressed that now everyone should focus on providing military assistance to Ukraine. If a decision is made to send heavy weapons, "they should be sent now, not in December," she said.