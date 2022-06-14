Zelenskyy instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to inspect logistics in the army

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to pay special attention to reports of a lack of personal protective equipment in the Ukrainian military.

The president said this in his video address.

"Today I asked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be very attentive to reports in the media and on social networks that some of our fighters do not have enough personal protective equipment. The reports I receive are significantly different from what the society is discussing," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he expects inspections of logistics in the army — what is supplied and how the personal protective equipment is distributed among Ukrainian soldiers.

"Today, everyone in the war zone must have enough to protect themselves. The state provides it," the president said.