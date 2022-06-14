The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the bill on the legalization of medical cannabis

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Care, and Health Insurance supported the governmentʼs bill on the legalization of medical cannabis. It is recommended to be adopted in the first reading.
This was reported on the committeeʼs Facebook page.
“The Committee supported Government Bill 45 7457. It provides for the regulation of the circulation of cannabis plants for medical, industrial, scientific, and technical activities. The document is designed to ensure access of our citizens to the necessary treatment of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from the war," they said.
MPs recommend the Rada include the bill in the agenda, adopt it in the first reading, as well as to halve the deadline for submission of proposals and amendments in preparation for the second reading.
- On June 7, the Cabinet of Ministers supported a bill to legalize medical cannabis. In addition, the Ministry of Health noted that they are ready to ensure a full cycle of production of cannabis-based drugs in Ukraine: from cultivation and processing to full-fledged production. On June 10, the Verkhovna Rada registered a government bill on the use of cannabis for medical, industrial, and scientific purposes.
- The bill stipulates that Ukrainian patients will be allowed to buy, store and use medicines based on medical cannabis, and doctors will be allowed to prescribe them. Businesses will be able to cultivate and grow medical hemp in Ukraine and produce medicines from them, transport and sell them in Ukraine. Scientists will be able to study this plant, which will stimulate innovation in this area.
- However, the cultivation of medical cannabis will require a police permit to use the premises and a special license. You will also need to contract with a drug quality testing laboratory or have a laboratory on-site. It will be necessary to ensure access of the National Police to its facilities for the selection and examination of product samples.