The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the bill on the legalization of medical cannabis

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Care, and Health Insurance supported the governmentʼs bill on the legalization of medical cannabis. It is recommended to be adopted in the first reading.

This was reported on the committeeʼs Facebook page.

“The Committee supported Government Bill 45 7457. It provides for the regulation of the circulation of cannabis plants for medical, industrial, scientific, and technical activities. The document is designed to ensure access of our citizens to the necessary treatment of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from the war," they said.

MPs recommend the Rada include the bill in the agenda, adopt it in the first reading, as well as to halve the deadline for submission of proposals and amendments in preparation for the second reading.