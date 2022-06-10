The Rada registered a bill on the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes

The Verkhovna Rada registered a government bill on the use of cannabis for medical, industrial and scientific purposes.

This is stated on the website of the parliament.

Bill 45 7457 — "On the regulation of the circulation of cannabis plants for medical, industrial purposes, scientific and scientific-technical activities to create conditions for expanding access of patients to the necessary treatment of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder caused by the war" was registered on Friday. The text of the bill has not been published yet.