The Rada registered a bill on the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes

The Verkhovna Rada registered a government bill on the use of cannabis for medical, industrial and scientific purposes.
This is stated on the website of the parliament.
Bill 45 7457 — "On the regulation of the circulation of cannabis plants for medical, industrial purposes, scientific and scientific-technical activities to create conditions for expanding access of patients to the necessary treatment of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder caused by the war" was registered on Friday. The text of the bill has not been published yet.
- On June 7, the Cabinet of Ministers supported a bill to legalize medical cannabis. In addition, the Ministry of Health noted that they are ready to ensure a full cycle of production of cannabis-based drugs in Ukraine: from cultivation and processing to full-fledged production.
- At the beginning of the year, the head of the parliamentary committee on health care Mykhailo Radutsky stated that the Verkhovna Rada plans to pass a law on legalization of medical cannabis in 2022. He stressed that the new bill differs from the previous one by strengthening the control of the National Police over the circulation of cannabis. The document also clearly defines what medical cannabis is and how it will be imported.