Gazprom to cut gas supplies to Germany through Nord Stream by 40%

Russiaʼs pumping of gas through Nord Stream 1 will be reduced by 40%. The reason is "untimely repair work" by the German company Siemens.

Russian media writes about it.

Siemens did not return the gas pumping units for repair. In addition, engine malfunctions were found in the operation of the gas pipeline. "Gas supplies to the Nord Stream gas pipeline can now be secured in the amount of up to 100 million cubic meters per day (with a planned volume of 167 million cubic meters per day)," Gazprom said.

The price of gas in Europe after this announcement rose by more than 10% — to $ 978 per thousand cubic meters.

The 1,224-kilometer Nord Stream pipeline, with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year, runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russiaʼs Vyborg to Germanyʼs Greifswald. It was commissioned in November 2011.