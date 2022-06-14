JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs will no longer trade in Russian government debt

The largest American investment banks JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have decided to stop trading in Russiaʼs debt. The United States has banned local investors from buying new and existing Russian debt.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

In early June, both banks stopped operating on Russiaʼs public debt after the US Treasury Department banned investors from buying debts and did not renew a special permit for the Russian government to repay debts.

The last payment from Russia for debt repayment did not pass, and therefore the 30-day grace period has already begun, after which Russia will declare default as a country that can not pay its debts.