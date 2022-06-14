The son of the US billionaire Buffett donated almost $ 3 million to Ukraine

The son of American billionaire Warren Buffett Howard donated $ 2.7 million to Ukraine. The money will be used for nine buses for the needs of the Defense Forces, as well as for the purchase of 375 new trauma kits for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Voice of America.

He sent the money to the charity Spirit of America.

"I have never seen anything like it in my life. Millions of refugees are trying to leave the country, and this is an extremely difficult situation for this country. I think we should support Ukraine in this struggle. Itʼs a very difficult fight for them, "said Howard Buffett.

He visited Ukraine last week and even met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Buffett was encouraged to join the reconstruction of Ukraine and invest in various projects.

Howard Buffett followed in his fatherʼs footsteps and also became a businessman. He heads the American corporation Berkshire Hathaway, which is owned by his father. This corporation owns many companies from oil and gas companies to fast food and media networks. In addition, Howard Buffett is a well-known philanthropist and has his own charitable foundation that deals with natural resources and the environment.