In Russia, an explosion at a military base in Bryansk oblast. They claim shelling

In the Russian city of Klintsy (Bryansk oblast) there was an explosion near a military base.

This was reported by Russian media and local publics.

The explosion took place in the morning at 8:00. Earlier, the explosion caused a fire at the base and damaged part of the residential complex. In some parts of the city, electricity and water supply were cut off after that.

The governor of Bryansk oblast, Oleksandr Bohomaz, said that the territory of the Klintsy city district had come under fire. According to him, they fired on the nearby village of Zaymishche.

"Several houses were damaged. According to preliminary information, four people were injured," Bohomaz said.

The Russians accuse Ukraine of the explosion. The place where the ammunition fell was allegedly found. According to preliminary information, these are the wreckage of the Point-U missile.