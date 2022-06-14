Russia has intensified shelling of the border areas of Sumy oblast

Around midnight, Russia opened fire on the Znob-Novhorid community in Sumy oblast. The fire was fired from self-propelled artillery and mortars. Observers recorded 11 explosions.

One civil infrastructure facility was previously damaged, said Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of the oblast military administration.

At 5:30 a.m., the enemy resumed shelling of the community, 21 flights from multiple rocket launchers and anti-aircraft guns.

After 05:30 the territory of the Krasnopillia community was fired upon with artillery.

At 6:30 the enemy opened artillery fire on the territory of the Esman community: 28 flights from multiple rocket launchers.