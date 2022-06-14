ISW: The occupiers staged terrorist attacks in Melitopol and Berdyansk

The Russian occupation authorities probably staged terrorist attacks in Melitopol and Berdyansk before the "Russiaʼs Day", which is celebrated on June 12.

This was reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to ISW, the attacks were carried out to discredit Ukrainian forces. On that day, collaborator Volodymyr Rohov, who heads the occupation administration in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said that "terrorists" had staged three explosions in Berdyansk. He then withdrew his statements. Rohov said that Berdyansk residents allegedly linked any emergency situation in the city with "Ukraineʼs attempts to disrupt peaceful life."

Oleksiy Selivanov, the collaborator, said that day that unknown people planted an explosive device in Melitopol. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities warned of possible terrorist activities by Russian troops.