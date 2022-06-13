June 13 events: occupiers hit Pryluky, in Donbas the Armed Forces of Ukraine gradually advance the front forward, occupiers didnʼt manage to gather mass for concerts in the Kherson direction

On the eve of the Armed Forces in the south, they struck several blows at enemy positions, hitting enemy clusters and ammunition depots. The occupiers launched an air strike on the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk oblast. The blast shattered windows in many homes, some of which jammed iron front doors. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are trying to cut the door. In Dnipropetrovsk oblast, the enemy struck from the "Uragan" in the residential areas of the Zelenodolsk community, damaging and destroying houses. Areas of shelling are littered with cluster munitions. The Russians launched a missile strike on Pryluky — three missiles hit the city.

Over the past two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have moved the front line in Donbas by 15 km. The Ukrainian military liberated three villages and destroyed enemy vehicles. Currently, these villages are in the "gray" zone, but under the full control of defenders.

The struggle for Sievierodonetsk continues. The Russians are destroying quarter after quarter. In the old districts of the city, high-rise buildings were destroyed almost to zero, one of them was divided into four parts. Several shells hit the cityʼs sewage treatment plants. The territory of the Azot plant is also under fire, and the occupiers opened fire on it three times. There are people in the Nitos bomb shelters.

The mayor of Sviatohirsk, Volodymyr Bandura, joined the Donets Peopleʼs Republic. He met with the leader of the Russian formation Pushilin, and he appointed him head of administration. Pushylin said he had been in touch with the mayor for a long time.

The human rights organization Amnesty International notes in its report that Russian troops deliberately fired banned cluster munitions at Kharkiv. Hundreds of civilians were killed by them. At least 28 cases of indiscriminate strikes with cluster shells have been documented. Russia has repeatedly denied the use of banned munitions.

Ukraine needs 100 Western-style multiple rocket launchers to launch a counteroffensive and liberate Russian-occupied territories. This was stated by Adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak. Today, Ukraine has received and is already using 150 155 mm howitzers on the front line, but it needs more long-range artillery systems.

Members of the World Trade Organization, including the European Union and the United States, have signed a joint statement in support of Ukraine, against which the Kremlin has waged an unprovoked war. The Ukrainian state was promised, in particular, to help with grain exports.

In May, Ukraine exported 800,000 tons of grain by rail and reached a logistical ceiling. This was announced by the head of Ujrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin in a comment to Forbes.

China claims that it did not help Russia in the war against Ukraine. Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe says the relationship is "a partnership, not an alliance," and China has never provided material support to Russia. The minister blamed the United States for the escalation of the conflict.

In the occupied territories of Kherson oblast, the occupiers organized a celebration of "Russia Day", but local residents ignored the measures. Adviser to the head of the Kherson military administration Serhiy Khlan told Radio Svoboda that the occupiers lured people with food kits, and it did not work.

The dates of the visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron to Kyiv have not yet been confirmed in Berlin and Paris. Several options are being considered, so far nothing has been resolved. On Sunday, the Italian newspaper La Stampa reported that Scholz, Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi would visit Kyiv on June 16.