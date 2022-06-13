The Facebook application is now available in Ukrainian for iOS. In addition, the Ukrainian version of the Messenger app for iOS will be available soon. This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov.

Also, if the working language of the smartphone is Ukrainian, the Facebook application will automatically switch to it after a while.

"And thereʼs also great news for Instagram fans. The Reels feature, which allows users to record 15-second videos and add music and visual effects to them, will soon be available in Ukraine," Fedorov wrote.