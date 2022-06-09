TikTok introduces control over time spent on social media

The social network TikTok has announced the launch of a new information panel, which will show how long the user has been using the application and the functions of the break on the screen.

This was reported on the website TikTok.

The social network will introduce two new tools for time control. A feature that limits the time of daily use of the application is already being launched, and in the coming weeks, the platform will be able to include regular breaks on the screen.

TikTok is confident that such steps will allow users to control the use of technology and have a positive impact on their well-being.

These prompts will remind people to take a break after a certain amount of uninterrupted screen time, which they can set as they choose," said product manager Jordan Furlong.