The court banned another pro-Russian party in Ukraine

The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal has ruled to ban another pro-Russian party. This is the Justice and Development Party.

This was reported by the courtʼs press service on its Facebook page.

On June 13, 2022, the panel of judges of the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal completed the consideration of the administrative case №857/11/22 on the banning of the Political Party "Justice and Development". We would like to inform you that the court partially satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine: the activity of the Justice and Development Political Party was banned; funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city, district organizations, primary branches and other structural entities have been transferred to state ownership," the statement reads.

The court decided to refuse to satisfy other requirements of the Ministry of Justice. The full decision will be published on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

The Justice and Development Party was absent from the NSDCʼs decision to close down pro-Russian parties, and nothing has been known about the political forceʼs recent activities. The Ministry of Justice motivated its lawsuit by the actions of the previous party leader Mykola Isayev. He had earlier called for renaming Ukraine Russia, holding a referendum and amending the Constitution. He also proposed to make Russian the state language.