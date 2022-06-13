Another burial place of civilians killed by Russians was found in Kyiv oblast

Today, another mass grave was found in the Bucha district of Kyiv oblast, where civilians shot dead are buried.
The chief of police of Kyiv oblast Andriy Niebytov reported about it.
This mass burial of killed civilians was found at the positions of the troops of the Russian Federation near the village of Myrotske, Bucha district. According to police, the Russians tortured and then brutally shot seven civilians in the head. Many victims had their hands tied and their knees shot.
Police are now working to identify the dead.
- Russian troops entered the territory of Kyiv oblast on February 24. They occupied Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and surrounding villages. The occupiers from Russia began to kill locals. On April 1, the Ukrainian army entered Bucha. Within a day, the bodies of the dead were removed from the streets. On April 5, corpses began to be exhumed from mass graves in which Russian soldiers were burying civilians they had killed.
- To date, the brigades and units of the Russian army involved in the executions of Ukrainians in the Kyiv oblast have been fully identified.