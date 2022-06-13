Another burial place of civilians killed by Russians was found in Kyiv oblast

Today, another mass grave was found in the Bucha district of Kyiv oblast, where civilians shot dead are buried.

The chief of police of Kyiv oblast Andriy Niebytov reported about it.

This mass burial of killed civilians was found at the positions of the troops of the Russian Federation near the village of Myrotske, Bucha district. According to police, the Russians tortured and then brutally shot seven civilians in the head. Many victims had their hands tied and their knees shot.

Police are now working to identify the dead.