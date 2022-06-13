The suspicion of the commander of the Russian aviation regiment who gave the order to bomb oil depots of the Rivne oblast is declared

The prosecutorʼs office in absentia announced the suspicion of the commander of the 23rd Fighter Aviation Regiment of the 303rd Aviation Division of Russia (Eastern Military District) in violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to investigators, the commander ordered the bombing of oil depots in Dubno and Klevan. Russian military planes took off from Baranovichi airfield (Belarus) and launched missiles into civilian infrastructure without crossing Ukraineʼs airspace.

This led to pollution of the atmosphere, air, and land with oil products, as well as the complete shutdown of oil depots. The environment was damaged by more than UAH 11 million.

The suspect will be wanted for his detention.