In Kyiv oblast, 90% of enterprises resumed operations

In Kyiv oblast, 90% of enterprises have resumed their work, but not yet at full capacity.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said that due to the fighting in the Kyiv oblast, almost 4,500 enterprises had ceased operations. Now the government is helping entrepreneurs to start a business.

According to the governmentʼs business relocation program, Kyiv oblast has accepted 10 enterprises from the territories where hostilities are taking place. "This is a significant plus for the oblast because we are launching new facilities and creating new jobs," Kuleba added.