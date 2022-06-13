The occupiers fired on the residential sector of Zelenodolsk from the Uragan

On the night of June 13, Russian troops fired on the residential sector of the city of Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk oblast. The enemy opened fire from Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

This was announced by the head of the OBA Valentyn Reznichenko, calling this night one of the busiest.

In Zelenodolsk, shells hit the city center. Previously, one person was killed and five were injured.

No casualties in Velyka Kostroma. The village is partially without light.

Houses were damaged and destroyed in both settlements. Areas of shelling are littered with cluster munitions.