Morning report of the General Staff: the Russian Army pulls equipment to Sievierodonetsk, and the Armed Forces repulsed the assault in the direction of Bakhmut

In the direction of Kreminna and Starobilsk in Luhansk oblast, the Russian army moved more than 80 units of weapons and military equipment, including heavy armored vehicles and artillery, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The main thing from the morning report:

The Russians fired artillery and mortar shells at the positions of the Defense Forces near Hrynivka in the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy focused on conducting positional defenses to prevent the Armed Forces from reaching the borders. The occupiers stormed the direction of Ternov — Izbytske, which allowed them to gain a foothold on the northern outskirts.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russia focused on storming the Valley and the Virgin. The offensive was unsuccessful. At the same time, the enemy managed to replace 100 units of damaged armored vehicles.

In the Donetsk direction, Russia is attacking Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk to surround them and block connections with Bakhmut.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Lyman direction.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy had partial success, pushed the units of the Armed Forces out of the city center, and hostilities continue.