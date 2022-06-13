ISW: The Russians were wrong when they decided to destroy bridges in Sievierodonetsk

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued ground raids in and around Sievierodonetsk under heavy artillery fire, but as of June 12, they have not established full control of the city.

This is stated in the daily report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Referring to the data of the General Staff, analysts remind that the occupiers destroyed two bridges over the river Siversky Donets between Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk and are massively shelling the third and last overpass.

However, ISW is convinced that the Russians should seek to capture the bridges, not destroy them, as they have previously faced major problems during the forcing of the Siversky Donets River.

Analysts suggest that with this "tactic", the occupiers probably hope to block Ukrainian defenders in Sievierodonetsk, cutting them off from retreat. However, analysts say the benefits of capturing a relatively small number of Ukrainian military personnel are unlikely to outweigh the costs of building a river crossing.

According to ISW experts, the Russians probably expect to be able to break through either in the Toshkivka area or from Popasna to the north, and then surround Lysychansk or attack it from the west bank of the Siversky Donets.