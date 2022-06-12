The occupiers destroyed two bridges leading to Sievierodonetsk. A child died in Lysychansk

The Ukrainian military continues to contain the Russian onslaught in Sievierodonetsk, but the enemy is shelling roads and surrounding areas.

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it.

The Russians destroyed two bridges leading to Sievierodonetsk. The third is under fire and may collapse. In case of its destruction the oblast center will be cut off. There is no evacuation from the city, but the authorities are working on this issue. So far, the only way out of the city is on foot by a surviving bridge.

About 500 civilians remain on the territory of the Azot plant in Sievierodonetsk, 40 of them are children. Sometimes the military manages to evacuate someone.

Lysychansk is under heavy fire. A six-year-old child died today.

Heavy fighting continues in the Hirske community.

Haidai stressed that the military is ready for any development. There is no threat to the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Luhansk oblast, he said.