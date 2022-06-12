Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny: Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive in some areas, the main efforts of the Russian Federation — in the north of Luhansk oblast

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, spoke by telephone with his US counterpart, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The conversation took place on Sunday, June 12. Here is what Zaluzhny said:
- Russia has concentrated its main efforts in the north of Luhansk oblast, uses artillery on a large scale and has a tenfold fire advantage;
- the situation is complicated, in particular, in the city of Severodonetsk. Russia sent up to 7 battalion tactical groups there (each numbering about 600-800 soldiers and officers). Despite heavy fire, we managed to stop the enemy;
- the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to deliver artillery and mortar fire at defense forces units in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. Ukraine is firing back, and has counterattacked in some areas;
- as of today, June 12, we have a front width of 2,450 km, among which 1,105 km are active hostilities;
- Ukraine asks to help get more 155 mm artillery systems as soon as possible.
- According to the General Staff, as of the evening of June 12, Russia is preparing for an offensive in the Lyman direction, and fighting continues in Severodonetsk.