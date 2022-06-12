Evening summary of the General Staff: Russia is preparing to attack the Lyman direction, fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk

The General Staff of Ukraine has published the evening report as of June 12.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russian occupiers continue to shell the positions of the Armed Forces, as well as civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Khrinivka, Chernihiv oblast and Oleksandrivka, Sumy oblast.
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russia is fighting, trying to improve the tactical situation, continues to improve the engineering equipment of defensive positions near the village of Novy Burluk, Kharkiv oblast. The Russian army fired mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers at the villages of Zamulivka, Bayrak, Husarivka, and Ruski Tyshky in Kharkiv oblast. Unsuccessfully, Russia stormed in the direction of the village of Staritsa (Kharkiv oblast) — Rubizhne (Luhansk oblast).
- In the Slovyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assaults in the directions Dovhenke — Mazanivka and Dovhenke — Dolyna.
- In the Donetsk direction, Russiaʼs main efforts are focused on the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.
- There was no active action in the Lyman direction, but there were shellings by units of the Armed Forces, the Russian army is preparing for the offensive.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russia is firing artillery and jet artillery, trying to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk, and hostilities continue.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers tried to surround the village of Vrubivka, but were unsuccessful.
- For attempts to resume the assault in the direction of Orikhove — Zolote, the Russian army repulsed the Ukrainian defenders and withdrew.
- In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russia is constantly shelling the positions of the Armed Forces to prevent them from regrouping.
- In the South Buh direction, the invaders are trying to hold their former positions. The Russian army struck with barrel and jet artillery in the villages of Osokorivka, Trudolyubivka, Shyroke, Dobryanka and Blahodatne.