The German manufacturer Rheinmetall is ready to immediately hand over several Marder BMPs to Ukraine

The German company Rheinmetall announced that it is ready to immediately hand over several Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. They have been taken out of storage, modernized and are now awaiting permission from the government.

This was stated by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger in an interview with Bild.

According to him, five cars are ready to be sent. In total, the company is currently upgrading 100 such BMPs.

"Currently, 100 Marder infantry fighting vehicles are being repaired, the first vehicles are ready. The federal government decides when and where they should be delivered, ”Papperger said.

In addition, 88 Leopard tanks are currently being upgraded at the plant.