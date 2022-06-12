National Police: During the day, the Russians hit the Donetsk oblast seven times with artillery and “Uragan”. Two villages were attacked by cluster shells

During the day, the Russians hit the Donetsk oblast 7 times, killing and wounding civilians in the oblast.

This was reported in the National Police.

Russian troops have targeted homes and livelihoods. Toretsk, Siversk, Avdiivka, Ptyche, Bohoyavlenka, Orlivka, and New York, in particular, came under attack from the Russian army.

Beaten by artillery and Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

Russian strikes damaged 15 private homes, a coke plant and an electrical substation. 335 settlements of Donetsk oblast were left without electricity.

The Russian army fired two cluster shells at two villages in the Vuhledar community. In Novoukrainka, the Russians attacked seven private houses from Uragan. Two houses and a shop were attacked by Russians in Lyman.