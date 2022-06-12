Joe Biden said Zelensky ignored warnings of a Russian invasion, Ukraine now rejects this. The US Embassy also responded

US President Joe Biden said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had ignored warnings that Russia would invade his country. This was reported by Bloomberg.

"I know a lot of people thought I might be exaggerating, but I knew, and we had data to confirm that he [Putin] was planning to cross the border. There was no doubt. And Zelensky didnʼt want to hear that, and so did many people," Biden said during a political fundraiser in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10.