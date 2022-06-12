Joe Biden said Zelensky ignored warnings of a Russian invasion, Ukraine now rejects this. The US Embassy also responded

US President Joe Biden said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had ignored warnings that Russia would invade his country. This was reported by Bloomberg.
"I know a lot of people thought I might be exaggerating, but I knew, and we had data to confirm that he [Putin] was planning to cross the border. There was no doubt. And Zelensky didnʼt want to hear that, and so did many people," Biden said during a political fundraiser in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10.
US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said in a comment to RBC-Ukraine: "This does not deserve to be news. Russia is trying to destroy the Ukrainian nation and its culture, the United States will not stand aside and will not allow this to happen. President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine have inspired the world with their courage and resilience, showing the world that Ukraine will never be conquered by Russia."
Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the Presidentʼs Office, told Liga.net that Ukraine understood that Russia was planning an invasion and was preparing for it — the question was on the scale of the attack: "it shocked many countries, including Ukraineʼs partners".