Former Gazprom Vice President Igor Volobuev joins “Freedom of Russia” Legion

A native of Ukraine, former vice-president of Gazprombank Igor Volobuev, who left Russia because of the war, joined the Legion Freedom of Russia.

Legion Freedom of Russia — the Russian Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was formed in March 2022 from the Russian military, who switched to the Ukrainian side. It also included Russians, and in some cases Belarusians, who had not previously been part of such formations.

Igor Volobuev left Russia on March 2, after which he was fired from the bank. He traveled to Ukraine via Turkey, Latvia and Poland, and spoke of his intention to join the Territorial Defense.