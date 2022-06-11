President of the European Commission: opinions on EU candidate status for Ukraine to be submitted by the end of next week

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the European Commission will finalize recommendations on granting Ukraine EU candidate status by the end of next week.

She said this during a press conference in Kyiv.

"The European Commission is preparing its recommendations, the so-called conclusion for EU member states. We worked day and night on this assessment. I promised you in April that we will work hard on this, and our discussions will allow us to complete this work by the end of next week," said von der Leyen.