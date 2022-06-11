In the last 24 hours, the Russians hit Donetsk Oblast 16 times and destroyed 14 houses

During the last 24 hours, the Russians launched 16 missile attacks on Donetsk Oblast. 13 settlements came under Russian fire.

This was reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Police recorded 30 facts of damage to civilian objects, as well as infrastructure damage. Among the civilians are the wounded and the dead.

Last night, Russian troops attacked Avdiivka, Zalizne, Mykolayivka, the villages of Novomykolayivka, Vysokoivanivka, Pershotravneve, Sukha Balka, Ptyche, Karpivka, Netaylove and Novobakhmutivka, the village of Cherkaske and the town of Hirnyak.

The Russian army fired on civilians with tanks, small arms, heavy artillery, mortars, missiles, and Uragan, Grad, and Tornado multiple rocket launchers.

The Russians destroyed 30 civilian objects. Among them are 14 residential buildings, power lines, transformer substations, forests and garages.