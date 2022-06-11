The UK Defence Intelligence: Russia is running out of high-precision missiles

Since April, Russian bombers have probably launched dozens of heavy anti-ship X-22 air-to-air missiles across Ukraine in the 1960s. These missiles are very inaccurate when used on ground targets with conventional warheads, and therefore can cause significant side effects and kill civilians.

This was reported by the UK Defence Intelligence in the morning report.

These missiles were primarily intended to destroy aircraft carriers using nuclear warheads.

Intelligence suggests that Russia is taking such steps because it lacks more accurate modern missiles.

The Ukrainian air defense system still keeps the tactical planes of the occupiers at a distance, so they can not strike massive air strikes.