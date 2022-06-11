News

The Armed Forces has already eliminated 32,050 Russian servicemen

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 108 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 32,050 people killed, as well as:

  • 1,419 tanks;
  • 3,466 armored combat vehicles;
  • 712 artillery systems;
  • 222 multiple rocket laucnhers;
  • 97 air defense facilities;
  • 212 aircraft;
  • 178 helicopters;
  • 579 drones of operational and tactical level;
  • 125 cruise missiles;
  • 13 ships/boats;
  • 2,448 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 54 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.