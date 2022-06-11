The Armed Forces has already eliminated 32,050 Russian servicemen

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 108 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 32,050 people killed, as well as:
- 1,419 tanks;
- 3,466 armored combat vehicles;
- 712 artillery systems;
- 222 multiple rocket laucnhers;
- 97 air defense facilities;
- 212 aircraft;
- 178 helicopters;
- 579 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 125 cruise missiles;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 2,448 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 54 units of special equipment.
Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.