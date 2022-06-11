The occupiers have had some success near Slovyansk and near Severodonetsk

In the Kharkiv direction, Russia has made major efforts to defend itself and is trying to prevent Ukrainians from crossing the border. The occupiers are also preparing an attack on Slovyansk, are carrying out assault operations in the direction of Pasika-Bogorodichne, have some success and are trying to gain a foothold on the north-western outskirts of Bogorodichne.

The Russian Army succeeded in storming the Slavic area and partially succeeded in the Severodonetsk area. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy regrouped, replenishing supplies to prepare for the attack on Sloviansk and Siversk.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy advances in the directions of Novotoshkivka and Orikhove, has partial success and is consolidated on the northern outskirts of Orikhove. The occupier continues the assault in Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russians regrouped and moved to one BTGr (600-1,000 troops) to attack Mykolayivka and Komyshuvakha. In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhia areas, the enemy is actively using aircraft and artillery to restrain Ukrainian forces and prevent the transfer of reserves to other areas.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on positional defense: it improved the second and third lines of defense, equipped fortified checkpoints near the bridges across the North Crimean canal. There are six Caliber cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, in Belarus, Lukashenkoʼs army is covering the borders with forces of up to seven battalions (one battalion — from 250 to 1,000 people). Until June 18, they continued to test the armyʼs combat capability, and until July 8 — the closure of airspace over southern Belarus.