In Kherson oblast, Ukrainian Armed Forces spies killed a group of Russian paratroopers

In Kherson oblast, Ukrainian Armed Forces spies found and destroyed a group of Russian paratroopers, as well as seized enemy weapons and communications.

This was reported by the operational command "South".

Besides, in the Kherson area Mi-8 helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck on accumulation of the enemy, and in the Nikolaev Su-27 planes struck on the ammunition warehouse and accumulation of enemy equipment.

In total, in the south, on June 10, the Ukrainian military, including missile and artillery units, killed 39 occupiers and at least 11 units of Russian equipment:

T-62 tank,

4 armored and 3 trucks,

automated complex of electronic warfare "Borisoglebsk-2",

2 howitzers "Msta-B".

The Armed Forces also destroyed the ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers in the Davidiv Brid direction.