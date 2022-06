On June 10, the Ukrainian military repulsed 14 Russian attacks. The fighting continues at two locations.

This is stated in the summary of the Joint Forces.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military has destroyed:

4 tanks;

2 artillery systems;

11 combat armored vehicles;

3 vehicles;

ammunition depot;

4 drones of the Orlan-10 type.

The East Operational Command reports that the Ukrainian military destroyed another 30 Russian servicemen, one tank, two mortars, and three vehicles.