Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov: The front line from Zaporizhzhia was pushed back by 5-7 kilometers

Over the past two weeks, the Ukrainian military has pushed the front line 5-7 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia. The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov reported about it on air of a telemarathon.

"There are facts: in the last two weeks, the front line has been moved 5-7 km away from Zaporizhzhia, so there will be a deoccupation of Melitopol and other cities," Fedorov said.

Fedorov called the reason for the transfer of Russian troops from the Zaporizhzhia direction to Kherson "precipitation from the Armed Forces in the form of 155 mm."

As for the "referendum" that the occupiers are going to hold in Melitopol, Fedorov suggested that maybe 3-5% of the local population supports the occupiers, the rest do not.