In Sumy oblast, the rules for selling alcohol are changing

In Sumy oblast will change the rules of sale of alcoholic beverages. This was announced by the head of the oblast military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"Today, together with restaurateurs, representatives of retail chains, regulatory and law enforcement agencies agreed on this issue," he said.

In stores you can buy beer, soft drinks and wine every day:

on weekdays from 11:00 to 19:00

on weekends, as before, stores will sell alcohol of any strength during their working hours.

In bars, restaurants, cafes alcohol can be consumed throughout the week from 11:00 to 21:00.

People in military uniforms are not allowed to drink alcohol.

These innovations will take effect throughout the oblast from the time of publication of the official order (previously, from June 14).