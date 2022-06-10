Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russians are preparing to resume the offensive on Slovyansk and continue to storm Sievierodonetsk

The General Staff of Ukraine has published the evening report as of June 10.
- In the Kharkiv direction, Russia is trying to prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the state border. In addition, the occupiers fired at the Armed Forces with mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Kharkiv, Krynychna, Husarivka, Bayrak and Chepil.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the Russians are preparing to resume the offensive on Slavyansk, as well as shelling the areas of Dolyna, Chervona Polyana, Nova Dmytrivka, Hrushuvakha and Dibrivno.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russia continues to storm, trying to completely capture the city, the fighting continues. The occupiers fired artillery at the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the districts of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ustynivka, Toshkivka, Zoloty and Hirsky.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the Russians "operated" near New York, Zolotoye, Vrubovka, Komyshuvakha, Berestov and Luhansk.
- In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia areas, the occupiers did not take active action, but there were mortar, barrel and jet artillery shellings in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Nevelske, Marinka, Orikhiv, Opytne and Novobahmutivka.
- The Russian army struck by aircraft near Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Novobakhmutovka and near Alexandropol.
- There was no active hostilities in the Lyman direction, the occupiers continue to consolidate in the area of Sviathirsk and are preparing to continue the offensive in the direction of the Lyman — Slovyansk. There were shellings near Dronivka and Serebryanka.
- The Russian army is defending and fortifying itself in the South Buh area.