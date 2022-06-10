In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed and 15 were injured due to Russian shelling

During the past 24 hours, on June 9, the occupiers killed two civilians in Kharkiv Oblast. Another 15 were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleg Syniegubov in his Telegram channel.

"Last night, the enemy again terrorized the population of Kharkiv and the oblast with artillery and MLRS shelling. The Shevchenko district of Kharkiv and Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium, and Bohodukhiv districts of the oblast were hit. Houses, warehouses, infrastructure facilities were damaged. Coniferous forests were burning," he said.

In Pechenigy, six people were taken to hospital, one died. In Mala Danylivka two were wounded. Five people were hospitalized in Zolochiv, one died. One is hospitalized in Vyshneve. A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized in the village of Hrushuvakha.

Syniegubov also stressed that the occupiers did not advance in Kharkiv Oblast and focused on defending their positions. In the Izium district, they replenish stocks and regroup.