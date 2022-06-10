The occupiers fired artillery at the border areas of Chernihiv oblast

At 7:20 and 7:40, the occupiers fired on the border settlements of Chernihiv oblast from the territory of Russia. Troops opened fire with artillery and mortars.

This was reported by the operational command "North"

Observers recorded 11 explosions of artillery in the direction of Hremyach. There are no casualties among personnel and equipment.

There were no reports of casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

In addition, 10 explosions were recorded in the direction of the settlement of Mykhalchyna Sloboda from 08:15 to 08:20, probably from a 120 mm mortar.