Important Stories: The Putin administration has received more than a million complaints against the Defense Ministry, 42,000 of them about missing servicemen

After the start of the war, the number of complaints to the Putin administration about the activities of the Russian Ministry of Defense increased sharply. People mostly ask for help in finding the missing military.

This is stated in the investigation of the publication "Important Stories".

According to the publication, in 2022 every fourth complaint to the Russian presidential administration was about the war. The Ministry of Defense has complained more than in the last six years. In total, the Kremlin has received about 1.2 million complaints.

Almost 42,000 of them were related to the search for missing servicemen. Most complaints concerned the work of military registration and enlistment offices (83.5 thousand) and conscription (78.9 thousand), 55 thousand complaints — "activities of the Russian Federation abroad."

Complaints about military enlistment offices may also be related to the fact that covert mobilization is currently underway in Russia, and military commissars are receiving rules on how many people they should train for the war in Ukraine. Because of this, they send out summonses en masse, ostensibly to "clarify the data", and also recognize as worthy of service people with serious health problems.