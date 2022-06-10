The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has declared political technologist Pogrebynsky suspicious of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine has announced the suspicion of Ukrainian political technologist Mykhailo Pohrebynsky in treason. Pogrebynsky is a participant in a case on similar charges against Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk.

This was reported to Babel by a source in law enforcement agencies.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine press service, Pogrebinskyʼs suspicion became possible immediately after the conclusion of a comprehensive forensic psychological and linguistic examination, which analyzed the array of evidence collected by special services.

"Thus, according to the conclusion, the statements and activities of the political technologist were aimed at harming the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the agency said. During the searches, SBU officers seized items and documents confirming his ties with Russia. Among them are analytical materials on the "denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine."

Currently, law enforcement officers are trying to confirm the possible use of these and other materials when planning a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It has been established that the defendant was connected with the special services of the Russian Federation, which operated in Ukraine under diplomatic cover. He often took part in propaganda broadcasts on RosTV and headed a group of experts," the SBU added.