Ukrainian intelligence: Russia has 10-15 times more artillery than Ukraine

In an interview with The Guardian, Vadym Skibitsky, a spokesman for the Defense Ministryʼs intelligence department, said that there was an artillery war going on and that Ukraine was losing 10-15 times to Russia in the number of guns.

"This is an artillery war now, and we are losing in terms of artillery. Everything now depends on what [the west] gives us. Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces. Our western partners have given us about 10% of what they have," he said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military uses 5,000 to 6,000 artillery shells a day.

"We have almost used up all of our [artillery] ammunition and are now using 155-calibre Nato standard shells," Skibitsky said.

He noted that Europe also supplies smaller shells, but European reserves are declining.